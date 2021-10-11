Infobird Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IFBD) Lock-Up Period To End on October 18th

Infobird’s (NASDAQ:IFBD) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 18th. Infobird had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

IFBD stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infobird stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Infobird at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

