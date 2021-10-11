ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ING Groep by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 1,225,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $14.65 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

