Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ingles Markets worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $68.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

