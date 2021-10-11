Ink Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $590.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Ink has a market cap of $331,021.04 and $590.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00059273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.63 or 0.99973663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.28 or 0.06056105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

