Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.30

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

