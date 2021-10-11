InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.29

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 361100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $856.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.