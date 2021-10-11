InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.29

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 361100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $856.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.