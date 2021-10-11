Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $35,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $232.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.81 and a 200-day moving average of $204.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

