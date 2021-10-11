Insider Selling: Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells 86,824 Shares of Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

Paul Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ascential alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of Ascential stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

ASCL traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 395.80 ($5.17). 227,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97).

Several analysts have recently commented on ASCL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Ascential to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.