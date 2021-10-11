Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $91.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

