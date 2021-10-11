Insights Network Reaches Market Cap of $10.80 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $9,261.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.00199360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00094549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,615,079 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

