Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $10,277.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.36 or 0.99605495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.98 or 0.06010716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.