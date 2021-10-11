Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Down 4.2%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 260,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

