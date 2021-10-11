Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.65.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Intel stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

