Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Up 8.2%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.23. 15,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 990,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.