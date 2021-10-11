Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $128.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.88. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $128.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 176.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

