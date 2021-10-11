Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

IFP traded up C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$31.25. The company had a trading volume of 214,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Interfor has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$38.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.7899996 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

