International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 245 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.36 ($2.94).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 181.10 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

