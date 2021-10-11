International Paper to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.39 on Monday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

