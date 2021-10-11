Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $45.54 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.61 billion and approximately $341.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $45.54 or 0.00080570 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.98 or 1.00204727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.34 or 0.06215749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002988 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,661,032 coins and its circulating supply is 167,115,443 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

