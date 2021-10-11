Internxt (INXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119,022.00

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Internxt has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Internxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003270 BTC on exchanges. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $119,022.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00210880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094521 BTC.

Internxt Profile

INXT is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

