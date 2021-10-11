Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $67.12 on Monday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.4645 dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

