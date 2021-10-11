Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,122,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.93% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $494,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

