Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 9.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 1,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

IPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 17.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.