Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Durable Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 5.0% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.51% of Intuit worth $681,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $2,449,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 112,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.35. 17,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.70. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

