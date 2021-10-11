Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJL. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,780,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 145,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

