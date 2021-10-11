Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,739 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 3.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,780,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.98. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

