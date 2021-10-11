Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Increased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.66. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,268. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

