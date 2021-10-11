Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $48.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

