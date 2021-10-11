Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of GTO opened at $56.46 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95.

