Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 11th (AIKI, BROS, COGT, DH, DICE, DKNG, DNLMY, EMX, FOA, FORG)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 11th:

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of. Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). Telsey Advisory Group issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

