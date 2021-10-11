Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 11th (AIKI, BROS, COGT, DH, DICE, DKNG, DNLMY, EMX, FOA, FORG)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 11th:

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). Telsey Advisory Group issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

