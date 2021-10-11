Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

10/4/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $335.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $305.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day moving average of $251.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

