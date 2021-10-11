Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

10/4/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $335.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $305.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day moving average is $251.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 29.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

