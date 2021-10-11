Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 11th (ADNT, AFG, AZN, BOSSY, BP, CABGY, CNMD, DB1, DEO, E)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 11th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adient expects the supply chain disruptions, production downtime amid semiconductor shortage, increased freight costs and significant increases in commodity price to impact its 2021 revenues and adjusted EBITDA to the tune of $1.1 billion and $300 million, respectively. For 2021, Adient anticipates rising commodity price headwinds to be around $650 million. Net commodity price headwind for fiscal 2022 is estimated at $200 million. Adient also expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. The company’s stretched balance sheet plays spoilsport and restricts the firm’s flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. High capex to develop new products is another headwind. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance now.”

Get Adient plc alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 9% to 11%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $8.40 to $9.20 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty expected to grow 10% to 13% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CONMED saw strong performances across both its units and sales growth in its domestic and overseas markets in the second-quarter 2021. Robust product portfolio and a solid recurring revenue base is also encouraging. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A raised full-year outlook also raises our optimism. Solid market trends augur well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. CONMED’s second quarter results were better than expected. Over the past year, CONMED has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s overall sports-related procedures still lying below the pre-COVID-19 levels is concerning. Continued pandemic-led impacts are also worrying. CONMED’s operation in a stiff competitive and regulatory requirement space is worrying. Issues like healthcare reform legislation, forex woes and data security threats also prevail.”

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Group 1’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income along with omnichannel efforts to boost sales bode well. The AcceleRide platform, its online retailing initiative, active at all of the firm’s U.S. dealerships is likely to aid Group 1’s long-term prospects. Year to date, Group 1 has completed $570 million of acquired revenues, and the impending buyout of Prime Automotive Group is expected to take its total acquired revenues to at least $2.4 billion. However, risks associated with pricing, volume, inventory supply due to increased customer demand and reduced manufacturing production levels amid supply chain disruption will play a major spoilsport. Rising debt levels, unfavorable forex translations and stiff competition are other headwinds. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc has been witnessing high customer demand across the board. Backlog at the end of second quarter of 2021 was the highest seen in last three years. Order levels are likely to improve further in 2021 backed by the ongoing economic recovery. The company expects EBITDA between $105 million and $115 million for 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 32%. Apart from strong demand, the company will benefit from its efforts to control costs and increase productivity. Higher steel, logistics, and transportation costs are expected to hurt margins this year. Its market leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. A strong liquidity position enables it to invest in growth projects. The acquisition of H&E Equipment Services’ crane business will boost its aftermarket business.”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.