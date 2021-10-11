Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 11th (ANPDY, AREC, BITF, CCXI, CHRW, HNP, INTU, IPGP, JBHT, LINV)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 11th:

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $178.00 target price on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

