Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($97.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ETR:SAX traded up €3.30 ($3.88) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €74.85 ($88.06). The stock had a trading volume of 119,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.41.

The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

