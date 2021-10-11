Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.89

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 9773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 68,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 94.6% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

