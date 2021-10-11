Investors Purchase High Volume of Flexion Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 14,476 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,396% compared to the typical volume of 322 put options.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 189,553 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLXN traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.17. 32,393,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,741. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $461.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

