Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the typical volume of 676 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 110,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

