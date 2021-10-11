Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.29. 35,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,653. Invitae has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

