Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $36,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.