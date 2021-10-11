iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Up 1.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 25,687,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 23,911,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter worth $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at $971,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,922,000.

