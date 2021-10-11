Ipsen’s (IPSEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Ipsen stock remained flat at $$24.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

