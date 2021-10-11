iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.02). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 541.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

