iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $63.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

