Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $155.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $644.00 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $650.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.46 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

