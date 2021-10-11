IRISnet (IRIS) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.08 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $115.44 million and $7.08 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,042,114,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,455,799 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars.

