iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514,976 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $114,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $86.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.