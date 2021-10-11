iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Increased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

IEI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,514. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

