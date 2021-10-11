iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.70% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $185,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

