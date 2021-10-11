iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.25% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $439,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

